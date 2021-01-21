Ankita Lokhande Shares Heart-Melting Videos of Sushant Singh Rajput to Celebrate His Birthday

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are celebrating his 35th birthday today with the hashtag #SushantDay. His ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande joined in the celebration, reminiscing some happy times she has spent with the actor. The actress shared two videos in his memory, with the hashtag #SushantDay.

The first video showed Sushant happily playing with Ankita's dog. He keeps running around the room with a squeaky toy that the Labrador wants and follows the actor around. The actor was a dog lover and can be seen having a ball playing with Ankita's dog.

Ankita shared the super cute video and wrote, "#sushantday. I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember Like this ❤️happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable #scotch has always missed u and now I guess he miss u more . I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho ❤️ happy birthday to u u will be missed #memoriesforlife."

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti commented, "Such a sweet sweet video." Take a look:

The second video shows Sushant dancing to a hit song of Shah Rukh Khan, whom he openly idolised. "Happy birthday Sushant. A true SRK fan. Keep smiling wherever u r #celebratesushant," she said. Actor Karanvir Bohra commented, "This is so unreal that he is not there."

Ankita and Sushant met on the sets of their hit show Pavitra Rishta and were in a relationship for several years, before calling it off about four years before his death in June 2020.