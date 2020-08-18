Ankita Lokhande Shares Heartwarming Picture With Mother, Says 'Love You'

Actress Ankita Lokhande on Tuesday took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her mother Vandana Phadnis. The mother-daughter duo looked super adorable in the different shades of blue.

“I love u maa @vandanaphadnis,” read the post.

Ankita’s friends and her fans have poured in their love on the post and praised her beauty. Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh dropped heart emojis in the comments section while a fan wrote, “family goals love forever”.

The actress has been in the news after she shared her bank statements to quash the rumours that the EMIs of her flat was paid by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She wrote, “Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be. My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement (01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the EMI’s being deducted from my account on a monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say #justiceforssr”.

Ankita’s boyfriend Vicky Jain extended his support and wrote, ‘Hats off Miss Lokande’, to which she replied, "@jainvick thanku thanku thanku and thanku for being my strength." (sic)

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to the comment section and said, “You are an independent woman and I am proud of you my girl!”

Ankita and Sushant had been in a relationship for nearly six years before they parted their ways in 2016.