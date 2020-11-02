Ankita Lokhande Shares Heartwarming Post for 'Best Friend and Soulmate' Vicky Jain

Actress Ankita Lokhande recently took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming post for boyfriend, businessman Vicky Jain. The Baaghi 3 actress thanked him for being her support system and also apologised for the criticism he has received because of her.

“I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate (sic),” she captioned the post.

She further added, “Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations. And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazing I love you @jainvick #viank (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Nov 1, 2020 at 11:04pm PST

For context, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Vicky faced abuse from social media trolls and had to limit his comments. Sushant and Ankita had dated for six years from 2010-2016. They first met when they played the lead roles in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, through which they became household names.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suspected suicide.