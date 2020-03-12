English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Ankita Lokhande Shares Love-filled Pic with Boyfriend Vicky Jain

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande has shared a picture with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on Instagram. In the love-filled snap, Ankita and Vicky can be seen drenched in holi colours.

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande has shared a picture with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on Instagram. In the love-filled snap, Ankita and Vicky can be seen drenched in holi colours.

Captioning the image, the actress wrote, “Cheers to the colours of love”

While most fans were in awe of the couple some mentioned how the actor, who made her debut in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, looked stunning in the picture.

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Ankit and Vicky are planning to get married but the same were denied by her in an interview with Hindustan Times. She said, “If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can’t say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focusing on work at the moment”.

Most recently, Ankita was seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

