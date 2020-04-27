Ankita Lokhande Shares Loved-up Pic with Boyfriend Vicky Jain

Actor Ankita Lokhande shared a sweet picture with her businessman beau Vicky Jain recently. The popular television actor can be seen standing in an elite tourist location in the embrace of her boyfriend.

The actor shared the post on her Instagram account with the caption quoting the lyrics of the hit romantic single, ‘Shallow’ by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. She wrote, “Tell me somethin', girl Are you happy in this modern world? Or do you need more? Is there somethin' else you're searchin' for? I'm falling In all the good times I find myself Longin' for change And in the bad times I fear myself (sic).”

The post has managed to ring in the hearts of netizens, including several celebs.

Actor Sana Makbul wrote, “You guys are (love)."

Before dating Vicky, the actor used to date her Pavitra Rishta co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Reportedly, the duo was together for 6 years before calling it splits. Ankita also debuted in the Hindi film industry with her role in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019.

This year, Ankita was seen playing the love interest to the character of Riteish Deshmukh in Baaghi 3 which starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

