MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ankita Lokhande Shares Loved-up Pic with Boyfriend Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain share a loving and blissful moment in this candid throwback pic from a vacay.

Share this:

Actor Ankita Lokhande shared a sweet picture with her businessman beau Vicky Jain recently. The popular television actor can be seen standing in an elite tourist location in the embrace of her boyfriend.

The actor shared the post on her Instagram account with the caption quoting the lyrics of the hit romantic single, ‘Shallow’ by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. She wrote, “Tell me somethin', girl Are you happy in this modern world? Or do you need more? Is there somethin' else you're searchin' for? I'm falling In all the good times I find myself Longin' for change And in the bad times I fear myself (sic).”

View this post on Instagram

Tell me somethin', girl Are you happy in this modern world? Or do you need more? Is there somethin' else you're searchin' for? I'm falling In all the good times I find myself Longin' for change And in the bad times I fear myself Tell me something, boy Aren't you tired tryin' to fill that void? Or do you need more? Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore? I'm falling In all the good times I find myself Longing for a change And in the bad times I fear myself I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in I'll never meet the ground Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us We're far from the shallow now In the shallow, shallow In the shallow, shallow In the shallow, shallow We're far from… ❤️ @jainvick

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

The post has managed to ring in the hearts of netizens, including several celebs.

Actor Sana Makbul wrote, “You guys are (love)."

Before dating Vicky, the actor used to date her Pavitra Rishta co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Reportedly, the duo was together for 6 years before calling it splits. Ankita also debuted in the Hindi film industry with her role in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019.

This year, Ankita was seen playing the love interest to the character of Riteish Deshmukh in Baaghi 3 which starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,835

    +658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    27,892

    +975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,185

    +271*  

  • Total DEATHS

    872

    +46*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres