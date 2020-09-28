Ankita Lokhande Shares Pic with Parents, Pens Down Emotional Note for Ailing Father

Ankita Lokhande celebrated Daughter's Day by sharing a heart-warming post for her parents. Calling her mom and dad 'priceless', the actress penned down an emotional note along with a picture with them. In the picture, Ankita seems to be sitting in a hospital with her father, who is undergoing medical treatment. Besides them was Ankita's mother.

Ankita captioned the post as, "I don’t know what and how to express what u mean to me maa and Paa. I’m what I’m all because of u. Thanku so much for everything . I’m very very proud to be ur daughter. me and arpan are very lucky to hv parents like u . Get well soon Paa and come home soon Paa. I love u to the moon and back. Happy daughters day to me and to all the daughters in the world. Parents are priceless (sic)."

Lately, Ankita has been in news for seeking justice for her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. She has been vocal to support SSR's family and constantly shares posts on the related subject.

Three months after Sushant's death, the actress shared a social media post in his remembrance. "Time flies fast. Life goes on at its own pace.. But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones. You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant," Ankita tweeted from her verified account. She tagged the post with #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand and #itsalready3monthstoday.

On the work front, Ankita last featured in Bollywood actioner Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger Shroff.