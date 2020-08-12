MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ankita Lokhande Shares 'Prayers and Positivity' for Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande's reaction came in response to a tweet by Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Tuesday morning.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 9:32 AM IST
Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared her prayers for justice, over the verdict of the Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday.

Ankita's reaction came in response to a tweet by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Tuesday morning, from the latter's unverified account. "I request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing. #Warriors4Sushant #LetsPray #Godiswithus #JusticeforSushantSingRajput," wrote Shweta.

Reacting to the tweet, Ankita on Tuesday afternoon tweeted from her verified account: "Always di, prayers and positivity."

Sushant Death Probe: Maharashtra & Bihar Govts Battle Over Jurisdiction In Supreme Court

On Tuesday, the apex court was hearing arguments on a petition filed by the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. The Supreme Court, however, reserved its judgement for the petition, and the next date of hearing in the case is on August 13, Thursday.

