Ankita Lokhande Shares Romantic Moments with Vicky Jain, See Pics

Ankita Lokhande is head over heels in love with boyfriend Vicky Jain and her recent pictures are proof of it. The couple is seen celebrating their special moments and setting some major couple goals. The couple can be seen romantically gazing at each other in one click while posing for the camera in another. Ankita looked adorable wearing a pink oversized tee with a pair of denims, whereas Vicky wore a beige t-shirt.

Both looked cool carrying the casual laid-back look. The couple was seen spending some intimate moments together with everything beautifully decked to dispense a romantic feel. From cake to candles and dim blue lights, everything complemented the perfect date night.

While sharing the pictures, Ankita dubbed her emotions through the captions she chose. For one she wrote, “Worlds change when eyes meet,” while another read, “The tides move in harmony with you.” Seeing the deep love shared by the two, Ankita’s fans, friends and people from the industry flooded the posts with lovely reactions.

“My cutieeeesss @lokhandeankita and my BFF @jainvick god bless you both,” wrote Sana Makbul, while others including actress Dalljiet Kaur dropped series of heart and evil-eye emojis.

Last month, the couple celebrated three years of their relationship. Ankita shared a video on Instagram which captured the beautiful journey of the duo up till now. The video starts with a note that read, “He makes her happy in a way no one else can, she needs him like a heart needs a beat.” The video then goes on to encapsulate some extraordinary moments the couple lived together.

In yet another video, the couple was seen dancing on a romantic number.

Every now and then, Ankita posts about beau Vicky, thanking him for the love and support he has provided him all through the years after her breakup with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On one occasion, the actress wrote that she cannot describe her feelings forVicky but she feels grateful to God for sending him into her life as a friend, partner and as a soul mate.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here