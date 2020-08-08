Ankita Lokhande Shares Sushant Singh Rajput's Mother's Photo, Says 'Believe You Both are Together'

As investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues, friends, family members and fans of the late actor have been using the hashtag #Warriors4SSR to post their demands for justice.

Actress Ankita Lokhande too shared a post on Instagram with the trending hashtag. In the photo, she is seein posing with a framed picture of Sushant's late mother. In the caption, she wrote, "Believe you both are together #warriors4ssr."

Some of Sushant's family members commented on Ankita's post. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti said, "Yes they are... ❤️ Luv u baby... stay strong.... we hav to fight till we find justice." His niece Mallika Singh wrote, "He always missed nani ji so much. I believe so too."

Last month, when the late actor's father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita took to her Instagram and shared a post which read 'Truth Wins'. The 'Manikarnika' actress had also said in interviews that SSR was not the kind of person who would be depressed and kill himself.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned Rhea, her brother Showik, her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and her former manager Shruti Modi for over eight hours in connection with the money laundering probe.

Meanwhile, the Central government has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death case of the Dil Bechara actor.