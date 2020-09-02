Ankita Lokhande Shares Sushant Singh Rajput's Paragliding Video from Their Vacay

Ankita Lokhande's friend Natasha Sharma has shared a throwback video of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in which he can be seen enjoying paragliding. Ankita too joined Sushant on the vacation at the time. The Baaghi 3 actress re-posted the fun video of Sushant on Instagram and said, "Sushant u will be missed by all of us and all of ur fans (sic)."

Sushant's air borne videos have been surfacing ever sine Rhea Chakraborty recently claimed in her interviews with various media outlets that the late actor would feel claustrophobia while travelling on a flight and that he would take medicines to wean off the feeling.

Her words were flatly refuted by Ankita, who had then shared a video of Sushant flying a plane. His family also refuted the claims alongside some close friends and former staff members.

Meanwhile, investigation is currently underway in Sushant's death case and CBI is interrogating the accused. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing various angles in Sushant's case.