Ankita Lokhande Shares Throwback Pics with Beau Vicky Jain from Their Romantic Vacation

Having stayed months in isolation we all have had a look at our old vacation pictures and actress Ankita Lokhande is no different. Ankita has been missing the pre-COVID times when people could go out and about, along with mingling with people. Sharing her pictures with beau Vicky Jain from their romantic getaway to a snowy landscape, the actress expressed her wish to go back there.

The series of pictures features Ankita and Vicky enjoying the snow, the mountains, and the sweet sunshine. Their dashing sunglasses and matching smiles show their deep bond. The photos feature them jumping, hugging each other tightly, sitting on a bench, and resting against a tree in pure bliss.

Taking to her personal Instagram handle, Ankita wrote, “Wapas chale kya” and tagged Vicky on the post. She also expressed her excitement as the festive month of December has finally rolled in.

Recently, the actress performed at an awards ceremony, where she paid a tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Before the function, she had also shared a glimpse of her performance on the song "Taaron ke shehar" by Neha Kakkar and Sunny Kaushal.

For the past few months, Ankita has been in the limelight for raising concern about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the surrounding factors. Both Ankita and Vicky continue to organise and take part in remembrance events being conducted for Sushant till now.