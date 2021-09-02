Ankita Lokhande Shares Trailer of Pavitra Rishta 2, Fans Miss Sushant

Popular television show Pavitra Rishta is returning in a new avatar. The first version of the TV series featured Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande. While Ankita will be reprising her role of Archana in the digital reboot, actor Shaheer Sheikh will play the much loved character of Manav. All the supporting cast has been kept the same. The trailer of ‘Pavitra Rishta - It’s Never too Late’ has been released and the series will stream on ZEE5 from September 15.

Ankita also shared the trailer on Instagram with the caption, “Pyaar aur Parivaar ke beech mein Archana aur Manav kisse chunenge?” While many fans have shown their excitement on the return of the show, some are also missing the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who played the male lead Manav in the original TV series. Pavitra Rishta had helped the late actor in providing a platform for his eventual launch into Bollywood.

The comment box on Ankita’s post has been swamped with comments of fans who are loving the trailer but also highlighting the absence of Sushant. “Everything’s great, love u, love the show but missed Sushant…. This show is incomplete without Sushant,” a user wrote.

Another asked, “Hamara Manav kaha gyaa.” “Sushant u will always be remembered. This Pavitra Rishta is totally incomplete without you,” another fan said.

The original show ran from 2009 to 2014 on Zee TV, and spanned more than 1400 episodes. The show had stars like Hiten Tejwani, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani in recurring roles. Pavitra Rishta was the only major TV show Sushant had done in his career before his Bollywood debut. While the show ran for five years, Sushant quit the soap opera after two years following which Hiten portrayed the character of Manav till 2014.

Sushant focused on his Bollywood career with the release of his first movie Kai Po Che! in 2013. He died by suicide on June 14, 2020.

