Ankita Lokhande Shares Video with Family and Boyfriend Vicky Jain, Calls Them '7 Wonders of Life'

TV actress Ankita Lokhande has been sharing a lot of quality time with family amid conveying her emotions after the sudden demise of ex-partner Sushant Singh Rajput. In a recent video shared on her Instagram, Ankita thanked the ‘7 wonders of our life’ by posting a family picture along with boyfriend Vicky Jain.

She captioned the video, “7 Wonders of our life. Can u replace these 7wonders of your life?? No, I don’t think so... Wonders of my life.”

Pouring her heart out to the most important people in her life, Ankita described the seven elements that complete all of our lives. She starts with a tribute to her mother, followed by thanking father, siblings, friends, love and children. At the end, Ankita also added ‘grandchildren’ as the seventh element of the life.

The picture accompanying the video include Ankita with her parents, brother Arpan and her boyfriend, Vicky Jain.

This is not the first time when Ankita has let her emotions out for friends and family. Just five days back, the Manikarnika actress shared a picture with her parents. She posted it along a heartfelt note on the caption, which read, “I don’t know what and how to express what u mean to me maa and Paa. I’m what I’m all because of u. Thanku so much for everything.”

She also wished for her father to get well soon and come back home. The post was made on the occasion of Daughters’ Day.

Ankita has been one the strongest supporters for SSR’s family in their fight for a free and fair enquiry into the death case. She has also taken a dig at SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for her claims on the actor being a claustrophobic person. Ankita has also been a part of various campaigns initiated by SSR’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti.