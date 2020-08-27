Ankita Lokhande Slams Rhea Chakraborty's 'Claustrophobia' Claim with Video of Sushant Singh Rajput in Flight Simulator

Rhea Chakraborty has said that Sushant Singh Rajput used to feel claustrophobic in a flight and used take medicines to deal with it. A video clip of her talking about it was shared by the channel on social media. Rhea made the claim while describing a trip she had taken with the actor.

Ankita Lokhande, who was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput for nearly six years, posted a video of the late actor flying his Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator. It was one of his dreams to get a flying license. In the video, Sushant is seen performing take-off functions in the flight simulator, which he had reportedly bought in 2018.

She shared the video with the caption, "Dream🌟 Is this #claustrophobia ? u always wanted to fly and u did it."

Rhea has spoken to India Today about the Europe trip she had taken with Sushant when she claimed that the actor took medicines before flying as he felt claustrophobic.

Rhea has spoken to India Today about the Europe trip she had taken with Sushant when she claimed that the actor took medicines before flying as he felt claustrophobic.

Several claims made by Rhea have been countered by Ankita and Sushant's family earlier. His father KK Singh has openly declared that Rhea was giving poison to his son and was his murderer. In a 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.

"Rhea used to feed poison to my son Sushant for a long time. She is his murderer. Rhea and her associates should be immediately arrested and punished," said Singh in the video clip.

The CBI has taken over investigation into Sushant's death and new conjectures involving alleged links between Bollywood, the cricket world, drugs and Dubai underworld have lately emerged in sections of the media, as factors behind Sushant's death.