Ankita Lokhande Steps Out in Pretty Dress with Boyfriend Vicky Jain, Watch Video

Actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. They often share loved-up pictures and videos on social media expressing their love for each other. Recently, they were spotted on an outing in what seemed to be the Lokhandwala market in Mumbai. A video of the same was shared by Viral Bhayani on Monday which has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, Ankita looked beautiful and bubbly as ever.

The actress can be seen walking through a street of the market wearing a gorgeous navy-blue short dress with red flower embroidery on it. It is the same dress that she wore for her 36th birthday celebration in December last year. She paired up her outfit with red flat bellies. She also wore a white face mask.

In the video, Ankita can be seen walking towards the car where her boyfriend is waiting for her inside. She happily interacts with her fans and the paparazzi who shoot her as she gets into the car. After she sits inside the vehicle, the couple can be seen posing for the shutterbugs and waving at them as they leave the spot. The post has garnered more than 1.4 lakh views on Instagram.

The Pavitra Rishta actress has been dating Vicky for around three years now. They celebrated their anniversary in April this year and the next month she revealed that she is contemplating tying the knot with him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita will be next seen in Season 2 of Pavitra Rishta. This time Shaheer Sheikh will play the role of Manav which was earlier essayed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rumours were also rife that she will be participating in the Season 15 of reality show Bigg Boss, however, she later termed these reports baseless.

