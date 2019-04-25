Ankita Lokhande Spotted Kissing Boyfriend Vicky Jain, Video Goes Viral

Television actress Ankita Lokhande, who has now made her debut in Bollywood, has not shied away from opening up about her love life. Be it her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, or her kiss with now-boyfriend Vicky Jain, Ankita has been pretty candid about her personal life.While Ankita has admitted that she is 'in love' with Vicky Jain, a Mumbai-based businessman, there hasn't been much proof to that on social media. According to rumour mills, the Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi actress is all set to get hitched to Vicky.And now, a new video of Ankita with Vicky is a live proof of their brewing romance.In the video posted by Arjun Bijlani, the actress can be seen kissing Vicky. The adorable couple is seen dancing together at a wedding party, and in between their cute dance, the couple steals a moment to share a quick kiss.This video also indicates that the much-in-love couple might soon get married. The video is from a friend's wedding ceremony, which Ankita and Vicky attended along with their entire telly gang of friends.While Ankita looked radiant in a white saree and embellished blouse and jhumkas, Vicky looked dapper as the couple colour coordinated their outfits.Ankita has earlier opened about her relationship, saying, "He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it (marriage) when the time is right."