Ankita Lokhande Quashes False Reports of Her Participation in Bigg Boss 15

Bollywood and TV actress Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to refute rumours of her participation in Bigg Boss 15. The actress wrote, “It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something I’m not even part off."

Bigg Boss is gearing up to air its Season 15 from October this year if everything goes well. Makers are already approaching several celebrities to take part in the reality show that is hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. While many names have popped up since the last season concluded, the latest reports suggested that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriends have been approached to participate in the show.

Last Year, the Season 14 of the show was won by television actress Rubina Dilaik.

