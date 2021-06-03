Ankita Lokhande Takes A Break From Social Media Ahead of Sushant’s Death Anniversary

Actress Ankita Lokhande has announced that she is taking a break from social media for some time. She informed her fans about her decision in an Instagram post that she shared on Thursday morning. In the post, she wrote that she is not bidding her fans adieu, but she will see them in a while. In the caption, she dropped a raised hand emoji. This move comes just a few days before the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, which is on June 14.

Netizens cannot stop talking about the timing of Ankita’s post which comes exactly a year after Sushant’s last post on the photo-sharing app. The late actor had dedicated his last upload to his mother.

While many of her fans expressed concern and confusion behind this step, one user slammed her for taking a break around this time to gain publicity in the name of Sushant.

On Tuesday, the Pavitra Rishta actress uploaded a screen grab of the first episode of the serial that aired on June 1, 2009. Ankita played the lead role of Archana opposite Sushant’s character Manav. She penned an emotional note recalling her days on the show and with her co-star 12 years ago. She informed her fans that Sushant was a senior to her when she entered the television industry and thus he had taught her acting.

The two actors rose to popularity from the daily soap and had also started dating each other while working together. They were one of the most popular couples on television, both on-screen and in real life. They had been in a relationship for around six years before parting ways in 2016.

On June 1, the actress also took to her Instagram Stories to describe the month of June with a broken heart emoji.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence last year on June 14.

