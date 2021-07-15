Ankita Lokhande Takes Her First Covid Test on Pavitra Rishta 2 Sets, Shares Fun BTS Video

The shoot for the second season of the popular TVshow Pavitra Rishta has commenced. The makers have already revealed about the cast of the new show, where Shaheer Sheikh will step into the shoes of Manav, previously essayed by late Sushant Singh Rajput and Hiten Tejwani. The new season, produced by actor-producer Bhairavi Raichura and Ekta Kapoor’s digital portal ALTBalaji, will have Ankita Lokhande reprise her role as Archana.

In her latest Instagram post from the sets, Ankita shared a video of getting Covid-19 swab test done before starting her schedule for the day. Ankita anxiously stated in the video that this is her first time taking the Covid-19 test. She had never been required to undergo a swab test before. The actress is seen prepping for the shooting asher hair has been clipped and twisted for styling as needed for her character, while she is donning a casual tee with makeup on.

On Tuesday, Shaheer wrote a long essay describing his emotions of playing the character Manav and what he felt when he was approached for the remake. Sharing photos alongside Ankitaand Usha Nadkarni, Shaheer wrote that when he was contacted for Pavitra Rishta 2.0, he was taken aback.

It is indeed a challenge for the actor to live up to the expectations set by SSR as Manav Deshmukh. Sushant became a household name for portraying the character from 2009 to 2011. He left it mid-way to pursue his career in Bollywood. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Hiten later took up the character in 2011.

