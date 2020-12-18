Ankita Lokhande, Team of Pavitra Rishta Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

At a recent award ceremony, Ankita Lokhande and the team of Pavitra Rishta paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The daily soaps team remembered the actor by recreating some moments from the show and dancing to Sushant's songs.

Ankita, who played Sushant's love interest and veteran Marathi and Hindi film actor Usha Nadkarni, who was seen as the late actor's mother in the show were also seen talking about the actress. While Nadkarni said that she still remembers Sushant as his son, Ankita said she never imagined talking about him like this. Watch a glimpse of their emotional heartfelt tribute here:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The case is being investigated by multiple agencies like NCB and CBI.

On six month death anniversary of the actor, Sushant's brother in law Vishal Kirti shared what the actor would have wanted from his fans. In a series of tweets he said, we should not be impatient about why the investigating agencies have not yet reached a conclusion in the probe of his death.

"Sushant never stopped learning and growing despite the challenges he was facing in his life and neither should you. The investigative agencies are doing their jobs and we should focus on doing honourable things to commemorate Sushant," Vishal Kirti tweeted.

Kirti opened up on Twitter speaking on behalf of the late actor, suggesting what Sushant would have expected from his extended family had he been alive.

"6 months have passed since Sushant's passing. Stepping into his shoes, I'll try imagining what @itsSSR would have asked of his extended family: To read more, to be more discerning, to educate yourselves in the nuances of interdisciplinary studies. Life is complicated and messy," Vishal tweeted.

"Don't look for simple answers. Life is not black and white but shades of gray. And once you are well-versed in the subject of your choosing, start creating and producing. At the end of the day, as much as we want to claim ourselves to be purely rational beings, logic is like a rider on the elephant (emotions). The rider thinks that it is in control but it is often the elephant who is calling the shots," he added.