Ankita Lokhande Tears Up Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput On the Sets of a Reality Show; Watch

Ankita Rajput appeared as a special guest on a reality show this week. She, along with Pavitra Rishta co-star and veteran actress Usha Nadkarni, was a part of the Pavitra Rishta special episode on the Dance Reality Show. In the episode, one of the performances was dedicated to late Sushant Singh Rajput, and it was so touching that both the stars broke down in tears on the sets.

Ankita and Usha Nadkarni were guests in DID Super Moms. There, one of the contestants of Madhya Pradesh dedicated her performance to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. They performed on the song ‘Kitni Baatein’ from Lakshya. This moved both the stars, who were overwhelmed and broke down to tears. Ankita, who had made debut with Sushant in Pavitra Rishta, and was also in a relationship with him for years, said, “Woh bohot close ek dost tha…sab kuch tha. Aur woh jaha bhi hai bohot khush hai I am sure. God bless him (He was a close friend, my everything. I am sure he is happy wherever he is).” Usha Nadkarni, who played Sushant’s character Manav’s mother on the show, cried inconsolably.

The caption read, “Iss weekend #PavitraRishta special mein, #SuperMomSadhanaMishra ki bemisaal performance aur #AnkitaLokhandeJain ki baatein kar dengi hum sabki aankhein nam. Dekhiye #DIDSuperMoms, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par.” Watch the video here:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on the 14th of June. The actor died by suicide. Sushant had begun his career as Manav from Pavitra Rishta. Soon, his and Ankita’s on-screen love spilled over off screen as well. Sushant had even proposed Ankita on National TV in a dance reality show. The two had parted ways some years after Sushant made his Bollywood debut. Ankita got married to businessman Vicky Jain last year.

