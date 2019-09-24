Ankita Lokhande to Play Shraddha Kapoor's Sister in Baaghi 3, Details Inside

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's first collaboration, Baaghi was a super-hit, not only because of their chemistry but also because of the high-octane action sequences performed by both of them. The pair have come together again for the third installment of the film, which will be grander and shot across four countries, namely, Egypt, Morocco, Serbia, and Turkey. Now, the film is generating more buzz as popular television actress Ankita Lokhande, who made her debut in Manikarnika will also be a part of the film.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the actress talked about the experience of working in Baaghi 3."After Manikarnika, I wanted to do an out-and-out commercial film. Baaghi is a successful franchise, and working with Ahmed (Khan) sir, Tiger, Shraddha, and Riteish (Deshmukh) has been an enriching experience," she said.

The Pavitra Rishta actress also talked about her character in the film. "It is very challenging, but I am confident that my character will strike a chord with the audience. The third installment is different from the previous two, as Baaghi 3 is more about family bonding. I play a fun-loving girl, who shares a great bond with her sister (Shraddha). I haven’t played anything like this on TV or in Bollywood and the audience will see me in a never-seen-before avatar in my next outing," she shared.

In a recent interview, Tiger Shroff talked about the pressure that the film will face because of its predecessor's success. “There is pressure because I didn’t expect Baaghi 2 would do the numbers which it did so there is a lot of expectations among the audience for Baaghi as a franchise.”

Baaghi 3 is being directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandsons. It will also star Riteish Deshmukh in a key role. The previous installment of the film saw Disha Patani as the main lead opposite Tiger Shroff. Baaghi 3 will release on March 6, 2020.

