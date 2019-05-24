Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

Ankita Lokhande to Tie the Knot With Mumbai-based Businessman Vicky Jain Later This Year: Report

It is believed that Ankita and Vicky met on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta'. The actress has been spotted with the Mumbai-based businessman on multiple occasions after that.

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ankita Lokhande to Tie the Knot With Mumbai-based Businessman Vicky Jain Later This Year: Report
Image: Instagram/Ankita Lokhande
Loading...
Ankita Lokhande has been garnering much appreciation for her impressive Bollywood debut in Manikarnika. However, apart from her professional career, she is also making headlines for her personal life.

As per an Indian Today.com report, the actress is reportedly planning to tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Jain later this year.

"Ankita is planning to settle down because she’s in the happiest phase of her life with Vicky. They are deciding on a particular date for the big wedding but sometime around December this year or January 2019 is what they are looking at," a source was quoted as saying in the India Today report.

The source also revealed that the duo has purchased an 8 BHK flat in Mumbai suburbs. Apparently, the apartment is getting ready and the lovebirds will move in together soon after their nuptials. "Both the families are also happy with their union."

It is said that Ankita and Vicky met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. The actress has been spotted with the Mumbai-based businessman on multiple occasions after that.

In an interview with Bombay Times earlier this year, Ankita cleared the air surrounding her impending marriage. Although she said she had no plans to getting married anytime soon, she did confess that she was in love.

"If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans yet. I am just focusing on work at the moment," she said.

Speaking of Vicky, she said, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.”

Ankita previously dated actor Sushant Singh Rajput for over six years before they called it quits in 2016. They worked together on Pavitra Rishta and garnered huge appreciation for their on-screen chemistry.

Follow @News18Movies for more


(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram