Ankita Lokhande to Tie the Knot With Mumbai-based Businessman Vicky Jain Later This Year: Report
It is believed that Ankita and Vicky met on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta'. The actress has been spotted with the Mumbai-based businessman on multiple occasions after that.
Image: Instagram/Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande has been garnering much appreciation for her impressive Bollywood debut in Manikarnika. However, apart from her professional career, she is also making headlines for her personal life.
As per an Indian Today.com report, the actress is reportedly planning to tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Jain later this year.
"Ankita is planning to settle down because she’s in the happiest phase of her life with Vicky. They are deciding on a particular date for the big wedding but sometime around December this year or January 2019 is what they are looking at," a source was quoted as saying in the India Today report.
The source also revealed that the duo has purchased an 8 BHK flat in Mumbai suburbs. Apparently, the apartment is getting ready and the lovebirds will move in together soon after their nuptials. "Both the families are also happy with their union."
It is said that Ankita and Vicky met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. The actress has been spotted with the Mumbai-based businessman on multiple occasions after that.
In an interview with Bombay Times earlier this year, Ankita cleared the air surrounding her impending marriage. Although she said she had no plans to getting married anytime soon, she did confess that she was in love.
"If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans yet. I am just focusing on work at the moment," she said.
Speaking of Vicky, she said, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.”
Ankita previously dated actor Sushant Singh Rajput for over six years before they called it quits in 2016. They worked together on Pavitra Rishta and garnered huge appreciation for their on-screen chemistry.
