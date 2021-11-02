Ankita Lokhande to Tie the Knot With Vicky Jain in Mumbai; No Destination Wedding for Actress

Popular television star Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain this December. As per the buzz in the industry, Ankita and Vicky have planned a three-day-long extravagant wedding starting December 12. As per a report in ETimes, it’s not a destination wedding, unlike the modern trend started by Bollywood celebrities. While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married at Lake Como, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli tied the knot under the Tuscan sky. Priyanka and Nick had an Indian-themed palace wedding in Rajasthan.

However, Ankita is going to marry in Mumbai itself. The duo will not be travelling out of town to tie the knot but have rather zeroed down on a venue (presumably a 5-star hotel) in the city, according to the report.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Share a Passionate Kiss During Diwali Party

Ankita and Vicky have been together for some time and the wedding is on the cards for them. The wedding dates happen to be 12, 13 and 14 December. Even close friends and relatives have been informed and official invitations are being processed and will soon be dispatched.

Ankita often shares loved-up pictures and videos with her boyfriend on Instagram. She recently shared a picture where she could be seen gazing at him. She captioned it, “Yeh vaada raha."

Earlier this year, Ankita Lokhande had even written an emotional note for Vicky Jain and thanked him for being there for her through thick and thin.

Sharing a photo of herself and Vicky, Ankita wrote, “Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow.”

Ankita was previously in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for about six years before calling it quits in 2016. Sushant passed away in June 2020.

