Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Sharing Mushy Pictures With Husband Vicky Jain

Actress Ankita Lokhande often shares pictures with her husband, businessman Vicky Jain. The duo recently celebrated Makar Sankranti. On this occasion, Ankita posted photos on her Instagram, where she was seen sharing cosy moments with Vicky. Their photos took Instagram by storm. Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the viral pictures. The couple was trolled by some netizens for their PDA.

In one of the photos, the actress can be seen sitting on her husband’s lap.

In another photo, Vicky is seen kissing Ankita. In other photos, Ankita can be seen sitting on a bed, holding his hand. The actress got all decked up in a Marathi ensemble. She accessorised her look with an exquisite Marathi jewellery set. She looked regal in green bangles, earrings, Nath and anklets. Ankita draped herself in a pure black Maharashtrian saree, her husband Vicky was seen dressed up in a black and green ethnic ensemble.

Many netizens trolled the duo for posting their mushy pictures. One social media user wrote, “Kab khatam hoga inka honeymoon period?” (when will their honeymoon period get over?). Another user commented, “She has taken Balaji telefilms and Ekta Kapoor too seriously, everything is so filmy in her life. Happy Makar Sankranti”. One social media user also wrote, “Sometimes extra laughing pulls unnecessary images… I don’t think what’s there to laugh”.

Some social media users, though, filled their comment section with love and praise. One social media user added, “Such a beauty. You both are a treat”. Another commented, “Gorgeous”.

Ankita tied the knot with Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021. The two reportedly started dating in 2018, after they crossed paths at a common friend’s party. In several interviews, Ankita has called Vicky her biggest support system.

Ankita is known for projects such as Pavitra Rishta, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Baaghi 3. Her husband Vicky is the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group. In addition, his business is also spread across various domains including coal washeries, coal trading, real estate, education, logistics, power plant, real estate and diamonds.

