Ankita Lokhande Turns up the Heat as She Drapes Chiffon Saree for 'Dhak Dhak' Dance Video

TV actress Ankita Lokhande leaves the internet ablaze with her sensuous dance moves on Madhuri Dixit’s Dhak Dhak song. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video of herself performing on the tune of Dhak Dhak song from the film Beta. The actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous in yellow saree and untied curly hairs, while her sizzling dance moves made her fans’ heart skip a bit. The ambience and the background can be seen decorated with scented candles, making it perfect to perform on a steamy dance number. Sharing the picture, she wrote that an artist is always an artist, no matter where they perform. She also mentioned that she is a big fan of Madhuri.

Her jaw-dropping performance has left everyone stunned as her fans and friends flooded the comment section. Many of the TV celebs also commented on her post. Actress Nisha Rawal commented, “Love this,” while Kashmera Shah wrote, “Wowwwwwwww omg so good.”

Ankita is an avid social media user and often treats her fans with her amazing pictures and videos. Recently, she shared another dance performance on Titli song from the movie Chennai Express. In the video, the actress looks ethereal in white kurta and palazzos. She also put a cryptic caption where she wrote that when the caterpillar thought it was over, it got new wings. Well, it seems like the actress knows it well to shut the trolls.

Ankita’s close friend and TV actress Aparna Dixit commented, “Ufff can never never never get enough of these dances.” Actress Kratika S Dheer also dropped the comment on her post, calling her beautiful.

Meanwhile, Ankita was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika. The actress is in a happy relationship with boyfriend Vicky Jain, however, she also gets targeted by the netizens for posting happy pictures with her beau.