Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Will Steal Your Heart With These After-wedding Pictures

Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain made their first appearance on Thursday outside the latter’s residence. The couple looked adorable together as Mr and Mrs Jain. Hand-in-hand, Ankita and Vicky were all smiles for the cameras. The newlyweds waved to paps before getting into their car.

Ankita looked gorgeous in her new bride look as she sported sindoor, matching bangles with her saree, and a diamond-studded mangalsutra. The actor wore a blue lehariya saree with silver gotta patti and heavy silver embroidery on its hemline and borders. Meanwhile, Vicky looked sharp in pastels.

Earlier, the couple made the internet fall in love with them after they shared mesmerising pre-wedding pictures. And now, the netizens couldn’t get enough of their post-wedding photos. The couple’s wedding ceremonies — Mehendi, Sangeet, Haldi — started from December 12 and were just as grand as they could get.

Let us tell you that Vicky gave Ankita a private villa in the Maldives as a wedding gift. According to a report, the price of the villa is Rs 50 crore. Ankita has also given a special gift to her husband. Ankita Lokhande has bought a private boat for Vicky Jain. The cost of this personalised boat is said to be Rs 8 crore.

After dating nearly three years, Ankita Lokhande exchanged vows with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14. Vicky is a businessman by profession and is a native of Chhattisgarh. He is the son of a big coal industrialist of Bilaspur. The couple met through a common friend and from there, their journey began.

