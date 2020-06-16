Ankita Lokhande Visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Family to Offer Condolences, See Pics

Young and promising Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday. As the news of his untimely demise surfaced, there was grief all around and many film industry stars and TV actors mourned his passing.

Sushant's mortal remains have now been laid to rest in a Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai but the shock has not yet subsided. Sushant's family, including his father KK Singh and some relatives, made their way from Patna amid the coronavirus scare and completed his last rites on Monday evening. Now, Sushant's ex-girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande was seen visiting the family in Mumbai.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Had to Begin Film Shooting with Rhea Chakraborty in May, Reveals Rumy Jafry

Ankita arrived to offer her condolences to Sushant's family. She was dressed in a white salwar kameez and was seen wearing a breathing mask for safety. The actress looked visibly sad as she was snapped outside the venue. She was accompanied by Sushant's close friend and movie producer Sandeep Singh.

Check out Anikta's pics as she arrives to meet late Sushant's family in Mumbai.

Earlier, despite heavy downpour on Monday, many Bollywood celebrities came forward to mourn Sushant and be with his family in this time of despair and need. Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Krystle D'Souza, Vivek Oberoi, Ravir Shorey, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma were among those spotted at Sushant's funeral.

Read: In Pics: Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites Performed In Mumbai, Bollywood Celebs Attend

Meanwhile, provisional post mortem report has confirmed that Sushant passed away due to asphyxiation resulting from hanging. It is suspected that Sushant was battling depression for sometime and finally decided to take his life. His movie Dil Bechara is yet to release.

It is learnt that Sushant's family has now left for the airport and will be heading back to their hometown in Patna.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Follow @News18Movies for more