Ankita Lokhande's 'Ask Me Session' Turns Emotional as Sushant Singh Rajput's Memories are Shared

During an Ask Me Anything session on social media, actress Ankita Lokhande shared many unseen memories of Sushant Singh Rajput. She also shared a throwback picture with the late actor's family from her Patna trip.

When asked by fans to share a memory of Sushant, Ankita posted a screenshot taken during one of their video calls, when he was shooting for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Both are seen smiling in the picture.

Ankita also gave a shout-out to Sushant and her fans. “Keep praying for him and his family,” was her message to SSR fans. She also shared a picture of her and Sushant dancing together on stage.

One of the images show Ankita posing with SSR's family. She pouts in the selfie. An unseen moment of Sushant shows him posing with friends and Ankita as they share fun times together. Actors Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu are in this candid moment with Sushant and Ankita.

Sushant passed away on June 14 in Mumbai. An investigation to ascertain the cause of his death is underway with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).