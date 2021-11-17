Ankita Lokhande's Bachelorette Party was a Lit Affair, See Pics and Videos of Pavitra Rishta Actress

TV actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her beau Vicky Jain, next month. Ahead of the wedding, Ankita threw a bachelorette party for her girlfriends at a restaurant in Mumbai. The party was attended by her besties Aparna Dixit, Mrinalini Tyagi, and others. When Ankita arrived at the venue, it was quite difficult to get eyes off her as the actress looked stunning as ever.

Ankita wore a hot wine-coloured short dress and paired it with multi-coloured high heels. She posed for her shutterbugs with her best friends. Once again the actress proved that from traditional saree to western dresses, she can effortlessly slay in every outfit.

Badshah to Perform at Ankita Lokhande’s Wedding: Report

Check it out:

In another video shared by ETimes, Ankita was seen dancing her heart out on a popular track by Badshah.

Watch the video:

Ankita and Vicky’s wedding is going to be a three-day affair that will commence on December 12 and will end by December 14. For their big day, the couple has zeroed down on a 5-star venue in Mumbai. Ankita has been giving glimpses of her wedding preparations to her fans through her Instagram account. Earlier on November 10, she shared images of her embroidered ‘Bride-to-be’ sandals.

Ankita and Vicky have been going very strong in their relationship and have been together for the past three and half years. The couple has always stood by each other during tough times. It was quite evident that Ankita did go through a low phase after the demise of Bollywood actor and ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. At that time, Vicky stood strong by her throughout. And during that time, when the latter got trolled, Ankita came out in his support.

From their romantic takeaways to Vicky proposing to Ankita or celebrating each other’s special days, Ankita keeps her social media updated with all the information. She often teases her fans with lovey-dovey pictures with Vicky.

