Ankita Lokhande's Beau Limits Insta Comments, Asim Riaz Buys Dream Car

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain has limited the comments on his Instagram account after receiving hate comments from the late Bollywood star's fans. Sushant and Ankita had dated for six years before calling it quits in 2016. Sushant and Ankita met on the sets of their debut TV show, Pavitra Rishta in 2009, fell in love and soon moved in together.

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz is on cloud nine these days as the music videos of his recent songs Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Kalla Sohna Nai have been received very well. To add to his happiness, the actor-model bought his dream car- BMW 5 series. Asim is now a proud owner of this luxurious vehicle.

Asim also took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his fans and followers and shared a series of gorgeous pictures of his BMW car. "I’m extremely happy today to get my DREAM CAR. new beast - BMW 5," he wrote.

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep has passed away in Mumbai. He was 81. Actor Jaaved Jaaferi and TV producer Naved Jafri are Jagdeep's sons.

Jagdeep, whose original name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, started as a child artist in director BR Chopra's 1951 film Afsana. He went on to work in more films like Ab Dilli Door Nahin, Munna, Aar Paar and Do Bigha Zamin as the child actor.

Actor Johnny Depp denied attacking his ex-wife while undergoing detox to ease himself off prescription drugs on his private island in the Bahamas, London’s High Court heard on Thursday.

Depp is suing the publisher of Britain’s Sun tabloid, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an article in which he labelled the actor a “wife beater”, based on allegations from his former wife, actress Amber Heard.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left his fans devastated. In a video that has surfaced online, the Kai Po Che actor’s fans can be seen cheering for him. The video, which was filmed post shoot pickup, features Sushant along with Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chabbra.

Dil Bechara’s trailer was released on Monday. The movie is the remake of 2014 film The Fault In Our Stars. The romantic drama features debutant Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. Music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman and while the lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sunidhi Chauhan, Jonita Gandhi, Aditya Narayan, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan have lent their voice for different tracks in debutant director Mukesh Chabbra’s film.