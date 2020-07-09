Ankita Lokhande's Beau Vicky Jain Limits Comments On Instagram Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain has limited the comments on his Instagram account after receiving hate comments from the late Bollywood star's fans.

Sushant and Ankita had dated for six years, before calling it quits in 2016. Sushant and Ankita met on the sets of their debut TV show, Pavitra Rishta in 2009, fell in love and soon moved in together.

Ankita is now in a relationship with Bilaspur-based businessman Vicky Jain. Following Sushant's demise, Vicky began getting mean comments on his Instagram. Some of the comments on his posts read like "leave her," "you don’t deserve Ankita" and so on. Vicky has now limited the comments on his account.

Ankita and Vicky have been together for quite sometime and occasionally share their pictures on social media as well. She declared her love for Vicky to Bombay Times saying, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it (marriage) when the time is right.”

Meanwhile, Ankita has been off social media ever since Sushant's demise. She was last spotted visiting Sushant's Mumbai residence to meet his father.