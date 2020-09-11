Ankita Lokhande's Boyfriend Vicky Jain Shares Message for Her Amid Spat with Shibani Dandekar

Ankita Lokhande’s boyfriend Vicky Jain has come out in support of the actress in the wake of her argument with Shibani Dandekar. Vicky has shared a quote on his Instagram story for Ankita.

The quote read, “There’s a difference between being liked and being valued. A lot of people like you. Not many value you. Be valued.” Ankita has shared a screenshot of Vicky’s story in her Instagram story. Besides, she has posted screenshots of various people supporting her.

The war of words started when responding to a journalist’s tweet about Ankita, Shibani said that she (Ankita) “wants her 2 seconds of fame”. She added that Ankita never dealt with her own relationship issues with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “She has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out,” said Shibani.

This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out! https://t.co/egM6iZRuHU — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) September 10, 2020

Responding to Shibani’s remarks, Ankita wrote a long post on Instagram with a title, “2 seconds of fame”. In that post, she mentioned how she has reached where she is without any “fancy education”. Talking of her journey in Television, she said that she entered the industry in 2004 with a show called Zee Cine Star Ke Khoj.

Ankita highlighted that she considers her real journey started in 2009 when she got the role of Archana in Pavitra Rishta. Sushant was her co-star in that show, which went on till 2014.

Ankita said that when she is trying to get justice for Sushant, “a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity (sic)!”

Expressing shock, Ankita added that she could not understand why somebody would take such a stand.

Ankita retorted by saying that people should stop looking down upon television actors. In an attempt to drive her point home, Ankita said that an equal amount of hard work and dedication is required in Television and Bollywood. Ankita added that she is proud of being a Television actor.