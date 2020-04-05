Ankita Lokhande's Building Sealed as Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Actor Ankita Lokhande's apartment complex in Mumbai has been sealed after a resident there was tested positive for coronavirus last week. According to a report in Times of India, the infected resident had returned from Spain recently.

Ankita's residential building in Malad reportedly houses more celebrities from TV industry such as Ashita Dhawan-Shailesh Gulabani, Natasha Sharma-Aditya Redij and Mishkat Verma.

A source told TOI, “A man, who stays in the D-wing, returned from Spain earlier this month. He tested negative at the airport and was advised self-quarantine for 15 days. However, on the 12th day, he developed symptoms of coronavirus, and was taken to the hospital along with his wife. While he tested positive, his wife’s test results are negative.”

The news portal also talked to Adaalat actress Ashita Dhawan, who confirmed the news. “Yes, a resident in my wing tested positive and is currently in a quarantine facility. I am all praise for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police. The BMC officials have been extremely helpful. Earlier today, my mother-in-law exhausted her medicines and the medical stores close by didn’t have the stock. So, one BMC official collected a list of medicines from every flat and bought them for us. They have been keeping a close watch on everyone to ensure that we are safe. Of course, these are tough times for all of us, but we will do whatever it takes to ensure everyone’s safety. We have been asked to maintain no contact with outsiders. We are also following the WHO guidelines to keep the deadly virus at bay,” she said.

