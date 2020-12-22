Ankita Lokhande's Cryptic Post After Severe Trolling: Me and My Heart have Issues that We Battle With

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been one of the constants who took to social media to lend support to the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in June this year. However, on her birthday, many fans of the late actor found reasons to troll Ankita. They trolled the actress for celebrating her birthday on December 19 and for inviting Sandip Ssingh, who is a filmmaker and was questioned in connection to Sushant's death case.

Now, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a cryptic post on hate mongering. "Me and my heart, we have got issues that we battle with, but one thing that will never live inside of us is hate. When you have thoughts of hatred inside of you, that is the ugliness from the soul that creates and controls all of your issues,” Ankita wrote.

Ankita has shared several pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations. While one party happened at midnight, there was also an evening get-together. Sharing a video from her birthday bash, Ankita thanked everyone for the good wishes. However, SSR's supporters started commenting on her post, trolling Ankita.

Ankita paid tribute to the late star through a special dance performance in a recent award show. In the video, she can be seen dancing to Sushant's songs.

She had also shared a sneak-peek of her act earlier. Ankita had taken to Instagram to share how difficult it would be for her to perform at an upcoming award show. "This time it's very different and difficult to perform. From me to you. it's painful," she wrote with the video.

In the video she is seen rehearsing to the tunes of Neha Kakkar-Sunny Kaushal's latest hit "Taaron ke shehar".

The investigation into Sushant's death is still on.