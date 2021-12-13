Pavitra Rishta and Baaghi 3 actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her beau, businessman Vicky Jain in Mumbai. The couple’s wedding festivities have begun with a dream-like mehndi ceremony that they hosted recently. Celebrity mehndi artist Veena Nagda was the one who put the henna on Ankita’s hands and the pictures of the bride-to-be are simply mesmerising. She and Vicky had loads of fun and pictures from the event are proof of the same.

They wore colour-coordinated white floral outfits. While Ankita was dressed in a lehenga, Vicky opted for a sherwani. In pictures shared from the ceremony, Ankita an Vicky dance their hearts out and even share the stage for a performance together.

In one of the pictures, Vicky also lifts Ankita off her feet and carries her off with him. The love the couple share is very evident in the pictures. “The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable," Ankita captioned the images from her mehndi.

Ankita and Vicky celebrated their third anniversary earlier this year. In an Instagram post shared in June, she thanked Vicly for standing by her during tough times. “You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I knew that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow,” she wrote.

Ankita and Vicky will be officially wed on Dec 14 in a Mumbai hotel.

