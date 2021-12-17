Ankita Lokhande's Sangeet Had a Glitzy Bollywood Setting, See Pics

Ankita Lokhande married the man of her dreams, Vicky Jain on December 14 amid all things grandiose. Fans are in love with the jovial and heartwarming snippets right from the couple’s pre-wedding festivities to their first public appearance as man and wife. Ankita has been actively sharing special moments from the most important week of her life. In the latest post, the actress dropped a series of stills from her performance on Sangeet night. The images reveal that Ankita set the stage on fire with her rocking dance performance. She dazzled in a white shimmery number complete with sequins. The diva also wore a pair of sunglasses and danced like there is no tomorrow. “Dabang Dulhan,” she captioned the post adding the hashtag anvikikahani. The actress and her friends used the hashtag while posting images and videos through the week of festivities.

Take a look:

Ankita and Vicky reached his residence after the wedding. The actress was dating the businessman for almost three years before they tied the knot. The party mode is still on in the house of the newlyweds. The couple was seen enjoying themselves with friends at a midnight pyjama party. The new bride was also seen making tea for her guests while dancing and singing along. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities included mehendi, haldi, sangeet and a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. Ankita and Vicky together did a beautiful pre-wedding shoot.

Ankita was admitted to the hospital ahead of her wedding due to a leg injury. She shared a photo of her bandaged foot on her Instagram Stories. The actress had sprained her leg and was advised bed rest by the doctors before being discharged from the hospital.

Earlier, the actress threw a fun bachelorette party and invited her friends from the industry including Srishty Rode, Shraddha Arya, Amruta Khanvilkar and Mrunal Thakur.

