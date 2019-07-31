Take the pledge to vote

Ankita Lokhande's Throwback Pictures from Her Childhood will Melt Your Heart

It's not Thursday yet but actress Ankita Lokhande went into major throwback mode, sharing a bunch of childhood photos showing off how cute she was as a baby.

Trending Desk

July 31, 2019
Ankita Lokhande's Throwback Pictures from Her Childhood will Melt Your Heart
Image: Instagram/Ankita Lokhande
Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande recently took to her Instagram account to share some adorable pictures from her childhood. These pictures, which ranged from her as a little to kid to spending some family moments with cousins, gave us a glimpse of how her childhood looked like.

The 34-year-old actress shared the series of pictures with a note that said, "Growing apart doesn't change the fact that for a time we grew side by side... our roots will always be tangled."

The photos show baby Ankita in various cute moments and fans couldn't stop gushing over them in the comments section. Take a look at the pictures here:

On the personal front, Ankita is currently in a happy place as the actress has made her relationship with business Vicky Jain official by sharing pictures. Earlier, she had also posted a picture where Vicky can be seen on his knees proposing to her.

When asked about her speculated wedding in December, Ankita responded to Bombay Times by saying, "If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focusing on work at the moment.”

Before Vicky Jain, Ankita was in a long-term relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The duo met during the shooting of Pavitra Ristha, playing the lead pair in the show, and soon began dating. However, Ankita broke up with Sushant in 2016 and according to reports, she took a lot of time to move on from the relationship.

On the work front, she was last seen as Jhalkari Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Although her role was not a major one, she was appreciated for her performance.

