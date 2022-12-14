Ankur Bhatia Backs Out Of International Project After Falling Ill With Influenza In The US

Ankur Bhatia recently wrapped up the shoot for his much-talked-about project Taali. Right after wrapping up the project, he headed to the US. However, his time in the US didn’t go as planned. He was diagnosed with Influenza A, which is currently spreading quite rapidly all across the United States.

The actor was getting in shape and prepping for an international project in New York. It was a massive project for which he had auditioned in January this year, and after a long wait of over 8 months, he finally got a call from the makers of the movie saying that he had been finalised, and he had to begin shooting for the movie right before the new year. The shoot was supposed to take place in London and its surrounding regions.

Sadly, Ankur being down with Influenza wasn’t able to push himself to the hilt to prep himself for the character and get into the physicality needed for the character. He tried his level best, but the recovery was to take time.

Ultimately, being a thorough professional, Ankur Bhatia decided to inform the makers of the movie about his situation and requested to be excused from the international project.

Talking about the same, Ankur says, “I had gotten on board for an international project in New York. I wrapped up ‘Taali’ in Mumbai on 2nd December and left for New York on 3rd December. I was going through the workshops, Unfortunately, I got sick with the current viral spread of influenza A in the USA and wasn’t able to start on the project as I needed time to get better and recover completely.”

Meanwhile, Ankur has a key role in Sushmita Sen’s Taali. “Taali marks Sen and Bhatia’s second collaboration. They share a great rapport off-screen too and they are elated to be working together. The dynamic they share in the web series will be completely different to that of Aarya,” a source told us.

Read all the Latest Movies News here