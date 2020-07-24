Ankur Rathee Gets Engaged to Anuja Joshi After Being in a Seven-year Long Relationship

Actor Ankur Rathee got engaged to actress Anuja Joshi on July 19. The couple has been in a relationship for long. Ankur, who played a role in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, recently shared a picture of himself proposing to Anuja.
Sharing the picture in which he can be seen sitting on his knee in front of Anuja to propose to her, the actor just wrote,“19 July 2020,” the day they got engaged.
Replying to Ankur’s post, Anuja said, “Oh boy. Now you're stuck with me.”
Photographer Viral Bhayani posted pictures of Ankur and Anuja on Instagram. Bhayani also revealed that the couple has been in a relationship for seven years.
The two got engaged after the actor’s “dramatic proposal involving a 4,500km drive from California to Maryland,” said the photographer.
Actors Anuja Joshi and Ankur Rathee got engaged following Ankur's dramatic proposal involving a 4500km drive from California to Maryland to win his lady love. The actors have been in a committed relation for seven years and now decided to take the big leap.
Ankur on Thursday posted a picture showing the two holding hands while sitting together for a meal. The ring on Anuja’s hand is also visible in the photo. He uploaded this image without any caption and their faces are also not visible in it.
The actor, a few days ago, shared a long post along with a photo on Instagram telling his followers about their long-distance relationship.
“Distance makes the heart grow fonder, they say. Well, @anujabomajoshi and I have put that to the test many times in our relationship, including the 3 years we lived in different countries,” he said.
Distance makes the heart grow fonder, they say. Well, @anujabomajoshi and I have put that to the test many times in our relationship, including the 3 years we lived in different countries. While most of us tend to focus on the challenges of long-distance relationships, I also think it has its own perks. When you can't rely on your partner’s physical presence or touch to stay connected, you are forced to communicate better, listen intently, argue respectfully, value her time, or attune to his emotional needs. You learn to love through creative gestures and express passion through words. You cherish every bit of kindness. If you can achieve emotional intimacy in the face of physical distance as a couple, you’re home! Yes, there’s a chance you might fail over and over again, as we have done, but somewhere in this process, love WILL find a way. This quarantine has led Anuja and me down that path again and we are welcoming it. Date nights are inevitably different now, but we keep finding more creative and quirky ways to make it work. Have you and your partner redefined we-time during the lockdown? Tell me your distance dating experience in the comments. #LoveWillFindAWay @bumble_india #BumblePartner
Ankur, expressing his views on the perks of long-distance relationship, said that when the partner is not present physically, the couple has to communicate better, listen intently and argue respectfully.