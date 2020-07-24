Ankur Rathee Gets Engaged to Anuja Joshi After Being in a Seven-year Long Relationship

Actor Ankur Rathee got engaged to actress Anuja Joshi on July 19. The couple has been in a relationship for long. Ankur, who played a role in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, recently shared a picture of himself proposing to Anuja.

Sharing the picture in which he can be seen sitting on his knee in front of Anuja to propose to her, the actor just wrote,“19 July 2020,” the day they got engaged.

Replying to Ankur’s post, Anuja said, “Oh boy. Now you're stuck with me.”

Photographer Viral Bhayani posted pictures of Ankur and Anuja on Instagram. Bhayani also revealed that the couple has been in a relationship for seven years.

The two got engaged after the actor’s “dramatic proposal involving a 4,500km drive from California to Maryland,” said the photographer.

Ankur on Thursday posted a picture showing the two holding hands while sitting together for a meal. The ring on Anuja’s hand is also visible in the photo. He uploaded this image without any caption and their faces are also not visible in it.

The actor, a few days ago, shared a long post along with a photo on Instagram telling his followers about their long-distance relationship.

“Distance makes the heart grow fonder, they say. Well, @anujabomajoshi and I have put that to the test many times in our relationship, including the 3 years we lived in different countries,” he said.

Ankur, expressing his views on the perks of long-distance relationship, said that when the partner is not present physically, the couple has to communicate better, listen intently and argue respectfully.