Anmol Tells Me from Cute I've Become Hot After I've Had the Baby: Amrita Rao

Actresses often deal with scrutiny regarding their figure and fitness once they have given birth to a baby. Actress Amrita Rao, who gave birth to her first child with RJ Anmol in 2020, says she doesn't see much of a physical change in herself after becoming a mother.

Talking to TOI in an interview, she said, "In the mirror I still look like that girl who's come back home from college (laughs!), just a bit fuller though. Anmol tells me from cute I've become hot after I've had the baby. I think every woman looks hotter after she has had a baby!"

Talking about the changes she does see in herself, the Vivaah actress said, "I never thought I would be such a hands-on mom. I could have an entourage around him if I wanted, but I don't even have a nanny. Thanks to our profession's flexibility, Anmol and I are doing everything ourselves, right from bathing the baby, massaging to nappy changing, and playing with him."

The lockdown and the pandemic has been hard for a lot of people, but Amrita is looking at the bright side of being pregnant at such a time.

"All 2020 mommies would have some unique story to tell their kids. Also, 2020 pregnancy was the healthiest because it meant zero junk food and pure maa ke haath ka khana. The phones were away and I was mentally more relaxed with no regret of losing out on any work during the lockdown," she said.