English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anna Faris Congratulates Ex-Husband Chris Pratt on His Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt's ex-wife Anna Faris has congratulated the actor on his engagement to Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger.
Image credits: Instagram
Loading...
Chris Pratt's ex-wife Anna Faris has congratulated the actor on his engagement to Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger after seven months of dating.
Pratt, 39, announced his engagement to Schwarzenegger, 29, on Instagram early Monday morning, posting a picture of them embracing which showed off her diamond engagement ring.
"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" the Avengers: Infinity War star captioned the photo.
Faris, 42, commented on the picture, "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!"
Faris and Pratt, 39, split up in August 2017 after eight years of marriage and have remained friendly exes for the sake of their son Jack, six.
They tied the knot in July 2009 when they eloped to Bali, Indonesia on a whim and they finalised their divorce just three months ago in October 2018.
A host of stars also congratulated Pratt and Schwarzenegger including her mother Maria Shriver, 63, who described them as "two loving kind caring spiritual people."
Faris has also found a new love. She has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47, since October 2017.
Pratt, 39, announced his engagement to Schwarzenegger, 29, on Instagram early Monday morning, posting a picture of them embracing which showed off her diamond engagement ring.
"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" the Avengers: Infinity War star captioned the photo.
Faris, 42, commented on the picture, "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!"
Faris and Pratt, 39, split up in August 2017 after eight years of marriage and have remained friendly exes for the sake of their son Jack, six.
They tied the knot in July 2009 when they eloped to Bali, Indonesia on a whim and they finalised their divorce just three months ago in October 2018.
A host of stars also congratulated Pratt and Schwarzenegger including her mother Maria Shriver, 63, who described them as "two loving kind caring spiritual people."
Faris has also found a new love. She has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47, since October 2017.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Co-Founder Jan Koum is Selling 10 of His Porsches: Which One is Your Favorite?
- PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Confirmed, Stable Vikendi Map, Night Mode, Zombies And New Weapons
- Sharman Joshi Calls Rajkumar Hirani a Man of 'Immense Honour’, Launches #IStandForRajuHirani
- Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
- Critics Choice Awards 2019 Complete List of Winners: Roma, Vice, A Star is Born Win Top Honours
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results