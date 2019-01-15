Anna Faris Congratulates Ex-Husband Chris Pratt on His Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt's ex-wife Anna Faris has congratulated the actor on his engagement to Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger after seven months of dating.Pratt, 39, announced his engagement to Schwarzenegger, 29, on Instagram early Monday morning, posting a picture of them embracing which showed off her diamond engagement ring."Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" the Avengers: Infinity War star captioned the photo.Faris, 42, commented on the picture, "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!"Faris and Pratt, 39, split up in August 2017 after eight years of marriage and have remained friendly exes for the sake of their son Jack, six.They tied the knot in July 2009 when they eloped to Bali, Indonesia on a whim and they finalised their divorce just three months ago in October 2018.A host of stars also congratulated Pratt and Schwarzenegger including her mother Maria Shriver, 63, who described them as "two loving kind caring spiritual people."Faris has also found a new love. She has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47, since October 2017.