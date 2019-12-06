Anna Faris Opens up About Having Stayed with Cheating Ex-Partner
Actress Anna Farris opened up about a relationship she stayed in where her ex-partner cheated on her because she was gaslighted into believing she was "crazy" to be suspicious.
Actress Anna Farris opened up about a relationship she stayed in where her ex-partner cheated on her because she was gaslighted into believing she was "crazy" to be suspicious.
Actress Anna Faris is getting candid about a previous relationship where she was cheated on. On Sunday's installment of her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the 43-year-old actress opened up to her episode guest, tattoo artist Kat Von D, about a past partner who was unfaithful - and why she didn't trust her gut when she rightfully suspected the cheating.
"I woke him up in the middle of the night and was like, ‘Are you f-ing so-and-so?' and he was like, ‘You're crazy,'" Faris said, not naming the ex, reports people.com.
She added, "I'm pretty oblivious sometimes, you know - especially in relationships, of course I don't want to believe that anything (is wrong)... but there was that gut feeling that was starting to grow more and more."
Reflecting on the circumstances, Faris said she now realizes that she "chose to bury" her inklings of infidelity because of the stigma she believes women face when speaking out about couples' quarrels.
She said, "Not to be too gender-specific. I do think as women we're sort of taught to suppress fear or suspicion because we might be deemed as suspicious or neurotic or crazy or whatever." Faris said she then stayed in the relationship for a few more years before she found out through friends that her accusations were valid.
"I think in my case, I was like, ‘Okay, maybe he's right, maybe I am crazy,'" she said.
Faris and her ex-husband Chris Pratt split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage, and the two finalized their divorce in November 2018. The pair share 7-year-old son Jack. Prior to her coupling with Pratt, Faris was married to actor Ben Indra.
The actress is currently romantically linked to cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she began dating in 2017 after they met working on the film Overboard.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emma Stone, Boyfriend Dave McCarry are Engaged
- ‘Why Traffic Jams?’: Twitter Comes to a Halt after BJP MP Denies Automobile Slowdown
- Uber Apologises for Viral Photo of Separate Bathrooms for Employees and Drivers in US Office
- 'Black Friday': Italian Newspaper Sparks Race Row With Front Page Headline on Lukaku, Smalling Clash
- Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: All The New Prepaid Plans Compared