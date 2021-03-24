Anna Faris Opens Up on Failed Marriages to Ben Indra and Chris Pratt, Blames Competitiveness

Actress Anna Faris has opened up about her two failed marriages to actors Ben Indra (2004 to 2008) and Chris Pratt (2009 to 2018). The Scary Movie star is now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, who she met on the set of her 2018 film Overboard.

Appearing alongside actress Gwyneth Paltrow on her podcast, ‘Anna Faris Is Unqualified’, the 44-year-old partly blamed herself for not being able to work out the differences.

“My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Faris told Paltrow, as reported by People magazine. “Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability. Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn’t handle that very well, I don’t think. And I hope I’ve grown from that," she added.

Pratt and Faris had announced separation in 2017, after eight years of marriage, and finalised their divorce a year later. They have an eight-year-old son, Jack. After finalizing their divorce in November 2018, the two have amicably been co-parenting Jack and also moved on with new partners.

Pratt, 41, married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019 and the two welcomed a daughter, Lyla Maria in August 2020.