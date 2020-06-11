Anna Kendrick Compares Filming 'Twilight' to Surviving 'a Hostage Situation'

Actor Anna Kendrick says while she was working on the 2008 vampire romance drama "Twilight", it felt as if she was stuck in a "hostage situation".







The film was based on author Stephenie Meyer's 2005 novel of the same name and spawned four sequels. The franchise launched the careers of actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.







Kendrick, who appeared as Jessica Stanley in four movies of the series, recalled "being so cold and miserable" when she was filming the first film in Portland, Oregon.







"I just remember my Converse (shoes) being completely soaked through and feeling like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone," the 34-year-old actor told Vanity Fair.







"Although it was also kind of bonding. There was like something about it, like you go through some trauma event, like you imagine people who survive like a hostage situation and you're kind of bonded for life," she added.







The actor most recently featured in animated movie "Trolls World Tour".







She will next be seen in sci-fi thriller "Stowaway", opposite "Knives Out" star Toni Collette.

