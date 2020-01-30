Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias Expecting Third Child

Former Tennis ace star Anna Kournikova and singer Enrique Iglesias are all set to welcome their third child.

According to Spain's Hola! Magazine, the 38-year-old Russian beauty and her better-half are expecting their third baby two years after they welcomed twins in December 2017.

Reportedly, the news emerged when photos of the blissful pair relishing great time together on a yacht in Miami, Florida surfaced online. Anna appeared to have a baby bump and it looked like she was pretty far along, reported hollywoodlife.com.

Anna and Enrique, who welcomed their twins in December 2017, had even then kept the news of their pregnancy under the wraps until the kids were born.

Reportedly, the couple started dating after meeting on the sets of Enrique’s Escape music video in 2001. Going by unconfirmed reports, the couple was engaged in 2010 but never tied the knot. In 2013, they briefly split but soon got back together.

Enrique spoke to a leading daily about the reason he keeps his personal life under wraps.

He said, “It’s a tough thing for me to believe there’s such a thing as the perfect relationship. I don’t think that exists. She’s the coolest girl in the world. And she understands who I am, to the point where she’s willing to sacrifice her personal time with me and let me do my music.”

