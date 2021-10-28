Annaaththe Trailer Out: 70-year-old Rajinikanth Back in Action Hero Avatar

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film “Annatthe" is all set to release on November 4 as a Diwali gift for his fans. Ahead of its theatrical release, the trailer of the film was released on Wednesday. Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe is an action drama set in rural South India. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu and Prakash Raj. From the trailer, the film seems to be an old-school relationship drama with few action scenes.

The makers of the film have been promoting the film for the last few days. Earlier, they released lyrical music videos of the film, and now they have released the trailer of the film.

Watch the trailer here:

From the trailer, it appears that the story of the film revolves around a brother (Rajinikanth) and a sister (Keerthy Suresh). The film seems to be set in the 1990s. In the trailer, Rajinikanth can be seen performing action scenes.

The 70-year-old superstar was facing many health issues while shooting for the film, he did not compromise with his “no-holds-barred” performance.

Sun pictures, which is bankrolling the film, also shared the YouTube link of the trailer that has garnered over 1 million views so far.

According to media reports, Rajinikanth will be seen as a village panchayat head and brother to Keerthy Suresh’s character. In this film, he has been paired opposite Nayanthara. A major portion of the film was shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, and some sequences also took place in Kolkata.

Fans have great expectations of “Annatthe" since Rajinikanth’s last film Darbar, though performed decently at the box office, received mixed reviews. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Darbar was released on January 9 last year.

