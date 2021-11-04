Annaatthe

Director: Siva

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Khushboo

There is only one way to enjoy a Rajinikanth film and that is to watch it with his loyal fans at Sion (a suburban Mumbai with a dense Tamil population). And that is where I watched Annaatthe, at 6 in the morning. As the drama unfolded on screen, crazy fans of the Thalaiva were hooting and whistling just to see this name unfolding on the screen and that is a testimony to his popularity. But over the course of the film, the fans too became subdued and even started checking their phones, all thanks to a long and patchy film that takes ages to gain momentum.

Everything that the superstar does is just larger than life. From flipping his hair or putting on sunglasses in his inimitable style, and his trademark swagger walk, only Rajinikanth has the panache to shatter box-office records. His charisma is intact and on full display in virtually every frame of the film. Unfortunately, director Siva fails to deliver a perfect Diwali treat to Rajini’s fans.

Read: Annaatthe: Rajinikanth Fans Perform ‘Havan’ Outside Mumbai Theatre at 4 AM; Kids Join Celebrations

Kaalaiyan (Rajinikanth) is a good samaritan in a small village whose life revolves around his sister Thanga Meenatchi (Keerthy Suresh). He wants his sister to get married in a good household. His rival (Prakash Raj) learns a lesson of good deed from Kaalaiyan and asks him to arrange the wedding between his brother and Thanga Meenatchi. Just when Kaalaiyan is busy preparing for the wedding, Thanga Meenatchi goes missing and the first half ends with a twist. The rest of the film is all about how Keerthy ends up in Kolkata and why she is struggling for money and how Kaaliayan goes there to save his sister.

Annaatthe promises loads of action and fun-filled moments that any ardent fan of the Superstar could ask for. While the star does not miss a trick, filmmaker Siva makes the mistake of not working enough on the screenplay. One of the biggest problems with the movie is the outdated plot. Working with a weak plot riddled with holes and convenient twists that one can see from miles away, he is unable to craft anything out of the story. The film lacks a cohesive script, and at the end it is just a routine revenge story told in a violent manner with lot of blood and gore.

For the most part, the film moves at a snail’s pace with brief moments of high-octane stunts. The glaring loopholes and the wafer-thin plot coupled with the runtime of 165 minutes just add to the misery. It’s Rajinikanth’s show all the way. He is supported by Nayanthara (known as the lady superstar), who, in a vital yet small role, is brilliant. Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapthi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh and the rest of the cast are passable.

Annaatthe is targeted fair and square at Rajinikanth fans, if only the storytelling had been gripping enough to enhance a fine performance who still carries the film on his shoulder at the age of 72.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.