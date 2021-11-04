Annaatthe Movie: Where to Watch the Rajinikanth Film, Book Tickets, Movie Review, Box Office, Star Cast and More

Megastar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Annaatthe released on the big screens today, two years after his last theatrical release Darbar in 2019. Fans started their celebrations even before the release of the film and had lined up at multiplexes as early as 3:30 am on Thursday to watch the film first day, first show. Written and directed by Siva, the action flick has a star-studded cast of Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Soori.

Here are some important facts to note about the megastar’s latest release.

Where to Watch:

The film released on November 4 in theatres across the country. However, it is not available to stream on OTT platforms at this moment.

Where to Book Tickets:

The tickets of Annaatthe can be booked on BookMyShow or on PayTM for theatres near you.

Movie Review:

The early reviews suggest that although the enthusiasm was high among the fans, the slow-paced and patchy nature of the narrative was a bummer. However, Rajinikanth’s charisma and his signature style of putting on his sunglasses or his trademark swagger were present in every frame of the film.

Box Office

A report in BollywoodLife.com states that the film will release in around 3,000 theatres worldwide. Further, a tweet by Sun Pictures stated that Annaatthe would be screened in as many as 677 theatres in the United States alone. In the UAE, it will release on 117 screens, 110 screens in Malaysia, and 23 screens in Singapore. In Sri Lanka. It will be screened on 86 screens, in Canada 17 screens and it will release in 35 theatres in the United Kingdom. In conclusion, the film is releasing on around 1193 screens overseas and 1000 screens in India.

According to a report in India.com, the film is expected to collect around Rs 40-45 crore gross opening.

Trailer Release:

The trailer was released on October 27. Take a look at it:

Star Cast:

While Rajinikanth’s stardom shadows everyone else but the presence of the four leading ladies of the Southern film industries does give Annaatthean X factor. The film features Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. Apart from that it also stars actors Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Soori.

