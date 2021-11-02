Annaatthe to Enemy, Tamil Movies Set to Hit Screens on Diwali 2021 as Covid-19 Second Wave Recedes

After the impact of Covid-19 second wave has reduced in Tamil Nadu, cinema theatres are gearing up for a 100 percent occupancy for the upcoming films for Diwali 2021. A week ago, the Tamil Nadu government eased more Covid-19 restrictions, and permitted 100 percent occupancy in movie theatres. When Coronavirus hit India for the first time in 2020, theatres were one of the first businesses to face huge challenges as they were shut to avoid ‘mass-spread’.

Vijay-starrer ‘Master’, which hit the screens on January 13, 2021, was released on OTT couple of weeks later, after the Chennai police registered several cases against at least 10 cinema theatres in Chennai for not adhering to the 50 percent seating capacity as per the state government’s direction. While the second wave of Covid-19 hit India, theatres again faced enormous crisis. Big-star films like Jagame Thandhiram, Netrikann, Thalaivi, Udanpirappe were released on OTT.

Now, after the downward curve of the second wave, cinema theatres are expected to bounce back this Diwali season. Theatres in Tamil Nadu are going to witness four of Tamil movies whereas other two films are to drop in OTT platform on November 2 and 4.

One of the big-budget theatrical releases for Diwali 2021 is superstar Rajinikanth starrer ‘Annaatthe’. As a Diwali delight for fans, the movie is set to release worldwide on November 4. With ‘Siruthai’ Siva’s direction and D Imman’s music composition, actors like Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara and Keerthi Suresh are featured as well.

With Anand Shankar’s direction, Enemy, an action thriller starring Vishal and Arya in the lead roles, will hit theatres on November 4. The music of the film is composed by S Thaman. Meanwhile, the film also features Prakash Raj and Mamta Mohandas. The film is also scheduled to be simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu languages theatrically on November 4, 2021.

The long waited Arun Vijay’s action-entertainer ‘Vaa Deal’ is finally set to hit screens for Diwali on November 4. The film, directed by Rathina Siva, stars Arun Vijay and Karthika Nair has been delayed for several year and has been in production for almost a decade.

‘MGR Magan’ which has Sathyaraj and Sasikumar in the lead roles will be releasing on OTT platform on November 4. Other popular actors who were roped in for MGR Magan are Samuthirakani, Pala Karuppaiah and Saranya Ponvannan. The film is directed by Ponram and music composed by Anthony Daasan.

‘Maanaadu’ starring Silambarasan aka STR will hit the theatres on November 25. A political thriller, which is one of the most awaited projects has been directed by Venkat Prabhu. Madhan Karky penned down the lyrics for all the songs in the movie, the first single ‘Meherezylaa’ was released on June 21, 2021. Earlier, the movie was set to go on theatrical release on November 4, later postponed to November 25.

On a similar note, earlier, Kerala Minister Saji Cherian made comment on the OTT release of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s film ‘Marakkar’, stating that films should release first in theatres and not in OTT platforms. On October 27, the movie halls in Kerala started screening films after a gap of six months with stringent Covid-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Ajith starrer ‘Valimai’ directed by Vinoth Kumar and produced by Boney Kapoor is set to release on January 14, 2022 for Pongal festival.

